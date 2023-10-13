Lahore weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in the provincial capital Lahore, and other Punjab regions during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the dry weather, Met Office said partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal during evening/night.

For Lahore, there is no rain prediction as of Friday.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 32°C. Humidity was recorded at around over 47 percent in the city. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 194, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on 13 evening/night. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

PMD said rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.