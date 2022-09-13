Three-month-old paralysed for life as Pakistan reports another polio case

08:46 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
Three-month-old paralysed for life as Pakistan reports another polio case
Source: File Photo
Share

PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reported eighteenth polio case of this year as the health authorities detected one more case in the North Waziristan tribal district.

This time, a three-month-old boy has been diagnosed with the polio disease in Tehsil Razmak of the tribal district.

The toddler contracted the virus despite receiving all three doses of  oral polio vaccine (OPV), reports said.

South Waziristan has reported 16 poliovirus cases while two were detected in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during this year.

In August, polio virus was found in environmental samples from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.  

The southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild poliovirus, per reports.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.

The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.

Pakistan Army chief assures Bill Gates of ... 10:44 AM | 30 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the efforts being made by Co-Chair of the ...

More From This Category
Ride-sharing company’s bike rider 'raped' by ...
09:21 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
#ImranKhan says #armychief should be given ...
12:15 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
Another electric shock for masses as power tariff ...
11:22 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive ...
09:23 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in Lakki ...
08:27 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Indian court directs e-commerce giant to stop ...
08:22 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive in Karachi
09:23 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr