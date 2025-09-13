PTV’s golden era star Ishrat Abbas passes away in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – PTV actor Ishrat Abbas breathed his last, his family sources said Saturday.

The funeral prayers are scheduled to be held at Government College Faqirabad in Peshawar at 11 am.

Colleagues and fans have expressed deep sorrow over his death, remembering him as a humble and dedicated figure who contributed decades to Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Abbas is widely regarded as one of the notable faces of PTV’s golden era.

Born in Peshawar, Ishrat began his career in theatre before transitioning to television, where he gained recognition for his versatile performances in drama serials and stage plays.

He collaborated with some of the biggest names in Pakistan’s drama scene and was admired for his natural dialogue delivery and emotional depth.

Besides acting, Abbas was actively involved in cultural programs and dedicated to promoting the performing arts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.