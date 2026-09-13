Rawalpindi Green Bus routes from Saddar to Bhatta Chowk and 26 Number face Shutdown

RAWALPINDI – Green Bus service is facing a major disruption in Rawalpindi, with traffic authorities seeking temporary halt to multiple routes.

City Traffic Police Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam approached Regional Transport Authority (RTA), seeking a halt to Green Electric Bus Route No. 1 and Route No. 4 until construction of the underpasses on Peshawar Road is completed.

The request covers Route 1, operating between Saddar Stop and Bhatta Chowk, and Route 4, connecting Marrir Metro Bus Station with Chowk 26 No. via Peshawar Road.

The garrison city’s key traffic artery undergoes major reconstruction, with authorities diverting vehicles onto narrower roads to keep traffic moving. The underpass project involves work around Race Course Park and Charing Cross, with traffic being shifted onto service and alternative roads.

Traffic police warned that the diverted routes do not have enough capacity to safely accommodate large Green Electric Buses alongside regular traffic. Among the affected stretches are routes from Abid Majeed Turn towards Convoy Road and the Qasim Market area, while traffic from the Rafay Mall side is being directed towards Chairing Cross and Maryam Hospital.

According to the traffic authorities, the combination of narrow roads, heavy traffic and large buses could produce further bottlenecks and increase the likelihood of accidents.

The proposed suspension is therefore intended to keep traffic moving more smoothly and reduce the risk of another serious incident while construction continues.

The request comes just days after a tragic accident on Adiala Road, where a nine-year-old girl was killed when a Green Electric Bus collided with the motorcycle carrying her and her father.

The impact of the Peshawar Road project is not limited to commuters. The district administration has already ordered schools located along the busy corridor to remain closed for two months, directing them to shift classes online while construction continues.

The decision has drawn criticism from parents, who argue that authorities had the entire three-month summer vacation to carry out major construction work without disrupting schools.

Hundreds of traffic personnel have been deployed in three shifts to manage diversions and facilitate commuters during the Peshawar Road project. Authorities have warned motorists to expect delays and allow an additional 20 to 25 minutes for journeys.