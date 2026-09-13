Who Held Secret Late-Night Meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala jail ahead of September 27 protest?

RAWALPINDI – A mysterious late-night meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail triggered fresh speculation about what may be unfolding behind the scenes as the party’s September 27 long march draws closer.

Journalist Raja Aatif Zulfiqar shared story, saying a high-level official reportedly met Khan inside Adiala Jail in an unusually sensitive interaction that lasted around three to four hours. The circumstances surrounding the meeting have added to the intrigue.

Raja Aatif Zulfiqar claimed that certain Adiala Jail personnel were removed from the area because of the nature of the meeting. Khan was allegedly brought out of his barracks and taken to the superintendent’s room, where the closed-door discussion continued for several hours.

BIG BREAKING NEWS اڈیالہ میں اہم ترین شخصیت کی انٹری !!! آدھی رات سے صبح تک عمران خان سے خفیہ ملاقات!

جیل عملہ باہر، خفیہ اہلکاروں کا کنٹرول!👇https://t.co/6NoDzNIwDB pic.twitter.com/UAHwg9uyeN — Raja Aatif Zulfiqar (@RajaAatif) September 13, 2026

What exactly was discussed remains unclear. The journalist, citing sources close to the development, said the alleged meeting took place against the backdrop of PTI’s September 27 mobilisation and may have involved a warning concerning the consequences of another violent confrontation.

With memories of previous clashes still fresh, the reported message could have been aimed at preventing the upcoming protest from turning into another major law-and-order crisis. However, the exact agenda remains under wraps and no independent confirmation of the reported discussion has emerged.

Speculation about a possible secret deal has also started circulating, but such claims remain unconfirmed at this stage. Raja Aatif Zulfiqar said the real details of the meeting could become clearer in the coming days.

Imran Khan could be moved to Islamabad?

Adiala development comes as another major question hangs over Imran Khan’s situation. Reports suggest authorities could consider shifting the PTI founder to Islamabad ahead of the September 27 mobilisation. Shifa International Hospital and PIMS are reportedly among the options being considered if Khan requires medical treatment or further examination.

The possibility of a transfer has fuelled speculation because it comes amid reported backchannel contacts between the government and PTI.

Any medical or administrative relief for Khan before September 27 could therefore carry wider political significance, although no such arrangement has been officially confirmed. Last month, Khan was moved from Shifa International Hospital to PIMS in August after security concerns emerged when PTI supporters gathered outside Shifa. He was subsequently examined by a specialist medical board, including a cardiologist and an ophthalmologist. After being declared fit, he was sent back to Adiala Jail.

PTI had rejected the hospital change and questioned the transparency and independence of the medical assessment.

Behind the scenes, political contacts between the government and PTI are also reportedly continuing. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan have reportedly held several meetings during September. According to the claims, the two have met around three or four times this month, with at least one discussion said to have been particularly lengthy and focused on extensive political issues.

But the latest reported message from the government side appears to have raised the stakes. PTI has reportedly been told that moving ahead with a confrontation on September 27 could leave little room for further negotiations. That effectively places the protest date at the centre of the current political standoff.

Despite repeated contacts between government representatives and PTI figures over the past three years, there has been no confirmed breakthrough capable of changing Imran Khan’s basic political or legal position. Meetings have taken place. Backchannel communication has continued. But Khan remains behind bars and no major concession concerning his release has emerged from those contacts.