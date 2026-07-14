Mohsin Naqvi meets FBI Chief to expand Pak-US cooperation on Terror, Cybercrime

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited FBI headquarters in Washington, where he engaged FBI Director Kash Patel to chalk out strategy to fight terrorism, cybercrime, and evolving security threats.

The meeting shows renewed commitment to boost strategic law enforcement ties, with discussions focusing on counterterrorism operations, disrupting terrorist financing networks, cyber investigations, specialized training, resource sharing, and enhancing coordination between the FBI and Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

An honor to host the Pakistan Ministry of Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, here at Headquarters – the @FBI deeply appreciates their support as we protect US interests in the region. Important discussion surrounding facilitating resources and specialized training to combat counterterrorism… pic.twitter.com/cFEuigwiZM — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 13, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel praised Pakistan’s role in counterterrorism efforts, saying US values Islamabad’s cooperation in combating terrorism. He added that both countries would continue working together to safeguard U.S. interests in the region through sustained security collaboration.

Patel stressed that the partnership with Islamabad remains crucial, expressing confidence that both nations can achieve even greater success in counterterrorism and security cooperation in the years ahead.

Officials called the meeting as milestone in broadening Pakistan–US security engagement, speaking of shared resolve to deepen collaboration against evolving threats, including terrorism, terrorist financing, and cybercrime.