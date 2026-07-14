Türkiye honors Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir with Highest Military Honour

ANKARA – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has been awarded Turkish Armed Forces Medal of Distinguished Service, Türkiye’s highest military honour, during his official visit to Ankara.

The prestigious award was conferred by General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, in recognition of Field Marshal Munir’s exceptional contributions to strengthening defence cooperation, expanding military collaboration, and reinforcing the longstanding brotherly relationship between the armed forces of Pakistan and Türkiye.

#Türkiye Honours Pakistan’s Field Marshal General Bayraktaroğlu CGS Turkiye awarded the "Turkish Armed Forces Medal of Distinguished Service" to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir COAS & CDF in recognition of his contributions to the development of friendly relations between the… pic.twitter.com/KYIEgyY5gc — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) July 14, 2026

The honour adds another distinction to Field Marshal Munir’s growing international profile. With this award, he is reported to have received the highest military honours from more than ten countries, making him one of the world’s most decorated serving military leaders.

Pakistan’s top general received ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Türkiye, reflecting the importance attached to his visit. In another significant gesture, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally welcomed the Pakistani military chief at Ankara Airport, highlighting the strategic depth of relations between the two nations.

Cumhurbaşkanımız Sayın @RTErdogan, Pakistan Savunma Kuvvetleri Komutanı ve Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanı Mareşal Syed Asim Munir’i Ankara Havalimanı’nda kabul etti. pic.twitter.com/KdhQ7b2rcO — T.C. Cumhurbaşkanlığı (@tcbestepe) July 14, 2026

Field Marshal is holding series of high-level engagements with Türkiye’s military and political leadership. The discussions are expected to focus on defence cooperation, regional security, strategic coordination, and other issues of mutual interest as Islamabad and Ankara continue to deepen their longstanding partnership.

Genelkurmay Başkanı Orgeneral Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, resmî davetlisi olarak Ankara’da bulunan Pakistan Kara Kuvvetleri ve Savunma Kuvvetleri Komutanı Mareşal Syed Asim Munir’i askerî törenle karşıladı.#TürkSilahlıKuvvetleri#MillîSavunmaBakanlığı pic.twitter.com/1ZceFmT3rn — TSK (@TSKGnkur) July 13, 2026

The visit is being viewed as another step toward enhancing Pakistan–Türkiye defence ties, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to closer military collaboration and regional stability.