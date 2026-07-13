Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Türkiye for Key Strategic Talks

ANKARA – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday arrived in Türkiye on 2-day official visit, where he received a warm welcome upon his arrival.

The visit of Pakistan’s top general includes high-level engagements with Türkiye’s top military and political leadership, showing growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meetings, both sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, and avenues for further strengthening military-to-military ties.

The visit comes as Pakistan and Türkiye continue to deepen their longstanding relationship through enhanced defence collaboration, strategic dialogue, and cooperation on regional and international matters.

Pak Army’s media wing inter service public relations ISPR is yet to share more details about the meeting of Field Marshal in Turkiye.