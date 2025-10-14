Azad Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah resigns

MUZAFFARABAD – Mazhar Saeed Shah, the Information Minister of Azad Kashmir, has resigned from his position.

Shah made the announcement during a press conference held in Muzaffarabad.

Addressing the media, Shah explained that his resignation was due to “unavoidable reasons.” He expressed his gratitude towards the journalists and staff of the Information Ministry for their cooperation during his tenure.

“I am resigning for personal reasons, and I thank all the journalists and the Ministry of Information staff for their support,” said Shah.

Reflecting on his tenure, Shah highlighted his achievements, including the success of various operations like Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, where he claimed the administration had emerged victorious in numerous challenging matters. He emphasized that his efforts were always in line with national issues and public interests.

Shah also took pride in presenting the Kashmir issue on the global stage, mentioning his efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmir alongside Gaza in front of representatives from 45 countries.

The resignation of Shah has raised questions regarding the political landscape of Azad Kashmir, and it remains to be seen who will succeed him as the next Information Minister.