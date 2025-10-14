China reaffirms trust in Pakistan, dismisses reports of US ties harming bilateral interests

China has once again expressed confidence in Pakistan, stating that its close ally has assured Beijing that ties with the United States will not harm Chinese interests.

According to international media, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during a regular press briefing that Pakistan has guaranteed its relations or potential mineral cooperation with the U.S. will not affect China’s strategic trust or bilateral partnership.

The spokesperson dismissed media reports claiming Pakistan had shown the U.S. samples of minerals or rare earths linked to Chinese projects, calling them false and an attempt to weaken the China-Pakistan friendship.

He emphasized that the minerals reportedly shown to the U.S. are not related to any Chinese projects and reaffirmed that Pakistan and China remain “iron brothers” and enduring strategic partners.

The spokesperson also clarified that China’s recent rare earth export control measures are unrelated to Pakistan, explaining they were implemented to improve China’s export control system in accordance with its laws and regulations.