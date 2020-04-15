Lance Naik Irshad embraces martyrdom in N Waziristan operation against terrorists
08:37 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
RAWALPINDI - A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces spotted move of terrorists in North Wazirstan and as soon the Quick Reaction Force cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire.
Shaheed Lance Naik Irshad Khan, 26, was resident of Jamrud district.
-
