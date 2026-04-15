750 Prize Bond Draw Results Online, Winners April 2026

The much-awaited Rs750 Prize Bond draw is scheduled to take place today, April 15, 2026, in Quetta. The draw, numbered 106, offers substantial cash prizes, with the top reward reaching Rs1.5 million.

Rs750 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Amount Winners 1st Prize 1,500,000 ——- 2nd Prize 500,000 ——-

The results will be updated soon. Stay connected with Daily Pakistan

According to official details, the draw includes one grand prize of Rs1,500,000, while three lucky winners will each receive Rs500,000 as the second prize. Additionally, a total of 1,696 participants will win Rs9,300 each.

Winning Amount

Prize Category Winners Prize Amount 1st Prize 1 1,500,000 2nd Prize 3 500,000 each 3rd Prize 1,696 9,300 each

The results for the first and second prize winners are yet to be announced and will be released after the draw is conducted.’

Previous Winners

Looking back at the previous draw held in January 2026, the first prize was won by bond number 809258. The second prizes were secured by bond numbers 488890, 746418, and 748328.

Prize Bond Schedule 2026

Under the current tax regulations introduced through the Finance Act 2025, prize bond winnings are subject to taxation. Active taxpayers listed in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) are charged a 15% tax, while non-filers face a higher deduction rate of 30%. These taxes apply to both prize winnings and any profit earned on prize bonds.

The Rs750 prize bond draw continues to attract widespread public interest, offering a chance for significant returns through a government-backed scheme.