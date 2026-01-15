750 Prize Bond – 15 January 2026 – Full Winners List

PESHAWAR – 809258 bagged the top prize of Rs750 Prize Bond, Draw number 105 for January 2026. The draw was conducted at exactly 10:00am, drawing a large crowd to the venue as participants eagerly awaited the announcement of the winning numbers in hopes of striking the jackpot.

750 Prize Bond Winners 2026

Prize Amount Winners 1st Prize 1,500,000 809258 2nd Prize 500,000 488890 2nd Prize 500,000 746418 2nd Prize 500,000 748328

The first prize of Rs1.5 million was claimed by prize bond number 809258, instantly turning its holder into a big winner. Meanwhile, three bondholders walked away with the second prize of Rs500,000 each, with winning numbers 488890, 746418, and 748328.

Prize Bond 2026 Results

Adding a significant twist for prize bond holders, the federal government has announced a sharp increase in withholding tax on prize bond winnings and profit on debt, effective from July 2025, according to an official notification.

Under the revised tax structure, registered tax filers will face a 15 percent withholding tax on their winnings, while non-filers will be hit with a much steeper 30 percent tax deduction.

The excitement is set to continue as the next draw for the Rs1,500 prize bond is scheduled to take place in Lahore on February 16, followed by another draw of the same denomination in Sialkot on May 15.