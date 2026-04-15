Pakistan legalises crypto firms as State Bank lifts ban

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has issued a notification lifting the ban on virtual asset services, including cryptocurrency companies, granting them legal status in the country.

According to reports, the decision allows crypto asset dealing firms to operate with legal protection. Following the move, banks will now be permitted to open accounts for licensed cryptocurrency companies.

The removal of the ban is expected to pave the way for legal trading of cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Pakistan. It also raises the possibility of crypto investments held abroad—particularly in Dubai and by overseas Pakistanis—being brought back into the country.