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Three miners killed in gas build-up incident in Mach Coal Mine

By Web Desk
9:42 pm | Apr 15, 2026

QUETTA – Three miners lost their lives after gas accumulated inside a coal mine in Mach.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, police and district administration officials reached the site and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

The deceased miners were identified as Murad Bakhsh, Ali Hassan, and Dilawar Khan. The Mines Department inspected the lease and subsequently sealed it.

The DC stated that an investigation into the incident is underway and a case will be registered against those responsible.

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