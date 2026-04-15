Two children among 3 martyred in shelling on civilian area along Pak-Afghan border

BAJAUR – Three members of the same family, including two children, were martyred in shelling by Afghan Taliban forces on a civilian area in Bajaur along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, according to security sources.

Security officials said that the unprovoked attack, allegedly carried out by Indian-backed Afghan Taliban elements, targeted the village of Malik Shaheen in the Katkot area of Bajaur.

They added that the shelling resulted in the martyrdom of three people from one family, including a woman and two children, while three others were seriously injured and shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to security sources, the Afghan Taliban had been attempting for several days to push an infiltration group of “Fitna al-Khawarij” into Pakistan, which was successfully foiled due to timely action by the Pakistan Army. Following this failure, they reportedly targeted civilian areas in Bajaur.

Security sources further stated that Pakistan Army’s retaliatory action is ongoing and multiple Afghan Taliban posts along the Bajaur border are being targeted, causing significant losses on the Afghan side.