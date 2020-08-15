Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving despite COVID-19 pandemic: PM Imran

08:40 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving despite COVID-19 pandemic: PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that despite coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economic indicators are improving to herald and paving way for an industrial Pakistan.

In his message to nation on 74th Independence Day, the prime minister said no country maintained a balance between lives and livelihood as was done by Pakistan.

He said initially, the government feared of deaths due to both the coronavirus and hunger caused by the lockdown.

However, consequent to the government’s decision of smart lockdown, the coronavirus cases are on decline and the economy is on revival, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran Khan said the war against coronavirus is not yet over. The challenges still persists. The Prime Minister advised people to keep adhering to precautions of social distancing to avert the resurgence of the virus.

He said the uplift of the construction sector would benefit allied 40 industries to create jobs and wealth. He said consequently it will enhance the government’s tax collection.

Imran Khan said the government has finally reached an agreement with the power producers to generate power at reduced cost and the benefit would be trickled to the industry and people.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 9 new COVID-19 related deaths
11:32 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Pakistan's Blue Economy Policy to revitalise ...
09:10 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Chinese national stabs colleague in Karachi
08:04 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, ...
07:17 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire ...
06:42 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
CPEC Authority launches internship for eligible ...
02:01 PM | 15 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with Nishan-I-Imtiaz
06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr