ANF moves SC for Rana Sanaullah's bail cancellation
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday submitted a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the bail granted to PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah in a drug trafficking case by the Lahore High Court (LHC).
The ANF has argued in the petition that the decision of the LHC was in contradiction to the law, besides requesting the apex cout to return Rana Sanaullah to the ANF’s custody.
The LHC had granted bail to Sanaullah in the narcotics case against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each on December 24, 2019.
The PML-N stalwart was arrested when was going for a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore on July 1, 2019.
A case was filed under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997 after a huge quantity of contraband was allegedly recovered from his vehicle.
- PM Imran takes notice of Faisal Vawda's attitude in talk show06:56 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- China recoginzes Kashmir as disputed territory between Pakistan, ...06:35 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Babar Azam named in ICC ODI Team of the Year06:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Can poverty in developing countries be reduced by improving ...06:05 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran to discuss national security05:54 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler reportedly split after 9 years ...03:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like to marry a national hero03:26 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Saba Qamar to play lead role in Hassan Zia's upcoming film03:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019