Firing incident claims two lives in Faisalabad
Web Desk
12:02 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Firing incident claims two lives in Faisalabad
Share

FAISALABAD - Two brothers were killed after they opened fire at each other over domestic brawl in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to a police official, the unfortunate incident occurred near the Eden Valley in the city, as both were irritated over a petty issue and took out their revolvers and shot down each other.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, relationship between the deceased was strained for a long time as there was a clash over family belonging, a relative added.

More From This Category
SC gives three months to govt for legislation on ...
06:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
'Railway passengers increase up to 10 million'
04:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for ...
04:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Rescue, relief operations continue in snow-rain ...
12:48 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Firing incident claims two lives in Faisalabad
12:02 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
PM Imran visits snow-hit areas in AJK today
10:58 AM | 15 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr