PFA issues guidelines against coronavirus outbreak
Web Desk
11:33 AM | 15 Mar, 2020
PFA issues guidelines against coronavirus outbreak
Share

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued guidelines for food industry to prevent novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

According to PFA Director General Irfan Memon, PFA had directed industry and food points to display precautionary measure posters or charts at prominent places against the COVID-19.

He said that all offices should ensure cleanliness at the workplaces, adding that as appropriate, all employees should adopt good hygiene and infection control practices.

PFA Director General requested people to avoid handshaking and touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands as well as clean the hands with a hand sanitizer.

He said that people should encourage respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes with handkerchief, tissue paper or elbow which was the best way to avoid the spread of cold and flu.

Irfan Memon said that people should use face-mask upon the prescription of the doctor in case of cough or flu.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits family of Wing Commander Noman ...
11:02 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Pakistan President on first visit to China amid ...
10:44 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb ...
08:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan imposes section-144 as ...
07:57 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in ...
04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
First coronavirus case reported in Lahore
12:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
05:53 PM | 14 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr