PFA issues guidelines against coronavirus outbreak
LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued guidelines for food industry to prevent novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
According to PFA Director General Irfan Memon, PFA had directed industry and food points to display precautionary measure posters or charts at prominent places against the COVID-19.
He said that all offices should ensure cleanliness at the workplaces, adding that as appropriate, all employees should adopt good hygiene and infection control practices.
PFA Director General requested people to avoid handshaking and touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands as well as clean the hands with a hand sanitizer.
He said that people should encourage respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes with handkerchief, tissue paper or elbow which was the best way to avoid the spread of cold and flu.
Irfan Memon said that people should use face-mask upon the prescription of the doctor in case of cough or flu.
