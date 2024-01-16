COAS Asim Munir visits Pakistan Ordnance Factories Wah

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Tuesday.
COAS was briefed about production capabilities of POF, its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Armed Forces and export potential, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Army chief witnessed wide range of POF Products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test & trials.
While addressing the POF officers and staff, Gen Asim Munir appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.
“Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self-reliance and latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS remarked.
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.