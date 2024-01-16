COAS Asim Munir visits Pakistan Ordnance Factories Wah

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Tuesday.

COAS was briefed about production capabilities of POF, its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Armed Forces and export potential, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Army chief witnessed wide range of POF Products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test & trials.

While addressing the POF officers and staff, Gen Asim Munir appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.

“Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self-reliance and latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS remarked.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.