Punjab bans stage dramas, cultural performance until 13th Muharram

LAHORE – The Punjab Arts Council has announced that all theatres across the province will remain closed from the 1st to the 13th of Muharram-ul-Haram, issuing an official notification in this regard.

According to the notification, no stage drama or cultural performance will be held during this period in observance of Muharram.

Theatre managements have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the ban on performances throughout the mourning days.

Meanwhile, security arrangements across the country for Youm-e-Ashura are being finalised. Provincial governments and district administrations are reviewing routes for processions and religious gatherings to ensure smooth and secure arrangements.

Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to deploy additional personnel at sensitive locations to maintain law and order. Authorities are also preparing contingency plans to handle any emergency situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Officials said these measures aim to ensure peace and provide a safe and respectful environment for mourners participating in religious events during the holy month. Coordination between security agencies and local administrations is being strengthened to avoid any untoward incidents.

The overall focus remains on maintaining religious harmony, public safety, and uninterrupted support for processions and gatherings across the country during the observance period.