US B-52 bomber crashes at Edward Air Force Base, eight dead

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert on Monday, killing all eight people on board, according to Air Force officials.

The aircraft was conducting a routine test mission in support of a radar modernization program when it went down on the runway moments after becoming airborne. Officials said the cause of the crash remains unknown and is under investigation.

A large column of black smoke rose from the crash site and could be seen from miles away following the accident. Emergency crews responded to the scene, but officials later described the crash as unsurvivable.

The aircraft carried a mixed crew that included uniformed military personnel, government civilians and government contractors. Boeing, the company that designed and built the B-52, confirmed that two of its employees were among those who died. Authorities have not released the names of the victims as notifications to family members were still underway.

Video footage from the area showed a heavily burned section of desert terrain larger than a football field. No major pieces of wreckage were immediately visible from a distance.

Due to damage caused by the crash, all flight operations at Edwards Air Force Base were suspended through at least Tuesday. Officials said the temporary shutdown would not affect operations outside the base.

The B-52 Stratofortress has long been a key component of the United States’ strategic bomber fleet. The aircraft is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons and remains one of the military’s most recognizable long-range bombers.