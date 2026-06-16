Trump rejects claims of $300 billion US payment to Iran as deal signed electronically

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports claiming that the United States plans to provide Iran with $300 billion, describing the reports as false and politically motivated.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said claims regarding a $300 billion payment to Iran were inaccurate. He also stated that Iran had agreed that it would never possess nuclear weapons.

The comments came after US Vice President J.D. Vance reportedly discussed the possibility of Iran receiving access to a large reconstruction fund under certain conditions.

According to Vance, the proposed funding would come from Gulf allied countries and could be available if Iran fulfills its commitments and obligations.

He also clarified that the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets was not included in the draft agreement.

Meanwhile, Iran’s military announced that it would maintain an elevated state of readiness during the implementation of the agreement reached with the United States. An Iranian military spokesperson said the country would continue strengthening its defense capabilities throughout the duration of the arrangement.

The spokesperson also warned that any violation of the agreement or memorandum by an opposing party would trigger an immediate and strong response from Iran. He added that military conditions in the region could return to their previous state if the understanding is breached.

According to information released by US officials, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the United States and Iran. Vice President Vance stated that President Trump and Vance signed on behalf of the United States, while Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed on behalf of Iran.

Further details of the memorandum have not yet been disclosed publicly.