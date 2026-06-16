Strong winds, rain likely in Lahore, other Punjab cities till June 20

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert across Punjab, including Lahore, warning of strong winds, thunderstorms, rain, and possible hailstorms in various districts.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, rainfall is expected in most parts of the province starting today, with the weather system likely to continue until June 20.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that advance alerts have been issued to all commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to ensure timely preventive and emergency measures.

Districts including Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, and surrounding areas are expected to experience rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

The PDMA has advised citizens to avoid open areas during lightning and thunderstorms and to remain in safe locations. People have also been urged to limit unnecessary travel during dust storms and strong winds.

Farmers have been instructed to take precautionary measures to protect their crops in view of the changing weather conditions. Tourists planning to visit northern areas have also been advised to exercise extra caution and follow safety guidelines.

Authorities said all relevant departments are on alert to respond to any emergency situation and ensure public safety during the predicted weather activity.