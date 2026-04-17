No more free electricity units for power sector employees

ISLAMABAD – The government has abolished the facility of free electricity units for employees of the power sector.

According to reports, Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari welcomed the Lahore High Court’s decision regarding the termination of free units for power sector employees.

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the minister said that for the first time in the country’s history, free electricity units for power sector employees have been ended under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He added that the honorable court accepted the Power Division’s petition, noting that ending free units had long been a public demand. He said he was grateful for the opportunity to fulfill this demand.

The minister further stated that all possible steps will be taken for the collective betterment of the country and the nation, and the government will continue reforms in the public interest.