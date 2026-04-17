Trump applauds Pakistan’s key role in Strait of Hormuz reopening

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan for its role in facilitating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and contributing to mediation efforts.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump thanked Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, calling them “great personalities” and acknowledging their efforts.

In a separate post, the US president also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar for their “bravery and support.”

The development follows Iran’s announcement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire in Lebanon. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that all commercial shipping would be allowed to pass through the vital waterway for the duration of the ceasefire.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on social media that in light of the Lebanon ceasefire, all commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be fully allowed for the remaining duration of the truce.

He added that maritime traffic will operate under a coordinated route previously announced by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, which functions under the Islamic Republic of Iran.