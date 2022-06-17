South Africa launches probe against Pakistani diplomats over illegal selling of vehicles 

ISLAMABAD – Diplomatic ties between South Africa and Pakistan heightened after former launched an investigation against top ambassador and other officials of the South Asian country over illegal selling of imported vehicles.

Amid ongoing probe, both countries have imposed a ban on the transfer and registration of vehicles held by each other’s embassies, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The revenue department of South African has accused the Pakistani diplomats, including Ambassador Mazhar Javed and former Deputy Ambassador Adnan Javed, of selling the vehicles by importing in the country

However, the Pakistani ambassador in conversation with Geo News dined the allegations.

In response to the charges, the government of Pakistan has also imposed a ban on the registration and transfer of vehicles of the South African embassy.