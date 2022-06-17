South Africa launches probe against Pakistani diplomats over illegal selling of vehicles 

11:25 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
South Africa launches probe against Pakistani diplomats over illegal selling of vehicles 
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Diplomatic ties between South Africa and Pakistan heightened after former launched an investigation against top ambassador and other officials of the South Asian country over illegal selling of imported vehicles. 

Amid ongoing probe, both countries have imposed a ban on the transfer and registration of vehicles held by each other’s embassies, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The revenue department of South African has accused the Pakistani diplomats, including Ambassador Mazhar Javed and former Deputy Ambassador Adnan Javed, of selling the vehicles by importing in the country

However, the Pakistani ambassador in conversation with Geo News dined the allegations. 

In response to the charges, the government of Pakistan has also imposed a ban on the registration and transfer of vehicles of the South African embassy. 

US vows to continue ties with Pakistan through ... 10:30 AM | 20 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON – The US government has wanted to continue a careful engagement with Pakistan through diplomatic ...

More From This Category
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches special tourism ...
10:57 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests against ...
11:49 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Maryam says ISPR DG's statement about Imran's ...
11:11 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
TLP chief Saad Rizvi survives assassination ...
10:48 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
NGO hosts panel discussion on environmental ...
10:09 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz suffers ‘serious ...
09:46 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Trailer of Shaan Shahid’s Zarrar is out now 
12:01 PM | 17 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr