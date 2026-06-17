Sindh Presents Budget 2026–27 Amid Opposition Protests

KARACHI – Sindh Assembly is witnessing tense scenes as Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah continues presenting the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2026–27 amid loud protests from opposition members.

At start of his budget address, Murad Ali Shah told the house that, by the grace of Almighty Allah, he is presenting Sindh’s budget for the 13th time. However, his speech was interrupted when opposition lawmakers launched a strong protest, creating a noisy atmosphere inside the assembly.

The opposition’s slogans and protests forced the chief minister to briefly halt his address, while the Speaker is actively trying to restore order and persuade protesting members to allow the budget speech to proceed uninterrupted.

The budget session remains underway, with political tensions running high as government and opposition members continue their standoff. All eyes are on the Sindh Assembly as efforts continue to maintain order and complete the presentation of the province’s annual budget.

More updates to follow…