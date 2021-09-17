Zameen.com signs on as sales and marketing partner for T Square in Gulberg, Lahore

LAHORE – Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest property enterprise, recently acquired the sales and marketing rights for a vertical real estate project in Lahore's Gulberg area, called T Square.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at Zameen.com’s head office featuring Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry, Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, Acquisition Manager Javed Wyne and Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi. Also present on the occasion were T Square Directors Sajjad Ali Chaudhary and Amar Khan.

Located in the prime locale of Gulberg 3, T Square will comprise of 10 stories and this contemporary project will feature luxury apartments offering the best facilities and an extravagant lifestyle to its residents. Moreover, each floor consists of 4 corner apartments, with the added bonus of a dedicated elevator that opens within each unit.

During the event, Zameen Senior Director Sales LaeequeChaudhry stated that the project’s ultra-modern luxury apartments would make a unique addition to the city’s property market due to their incredible facilities and state-of-the-art architecture and design. He further said that introduction of suchprojects would fuel the demand for apartment culture in Lahore and would prove to be beneficial for the real estate industry in the long term.

T Square’s Directors Sajjad Ali Chaudhry and Amar Khan said that not only will the project’s ultramodern and luxury apartments offer residents all the latest international standard facilities, but its central location in the heart of Lahore would also provide them with close proximity to the major landmarks in the city.