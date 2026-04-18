Field Marshal Munir wraps up Iran visit, calls for peaceful resolution of outstanding issues

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir underscored the need for dialogue, de-escalation, and peaceful resolution of outstanding issues through sustained diplomatic engagements as he wrapped up his visit to Iran.

ISPR said the Field Marshal, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with the delegation, concluded a three-day official visit to Iran.

During the visit, the Field Marshal called on the President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and held separate meetings with Speaker of the National Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Commander of Khatam ul Anbiya Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi.

The discussions were focused upon bringing sustainable peace to the region, with particular emphasis on the evolving regional security environment, ongoing diplomatic engagements, and collaborative measures aimed at promoting enduring peace and stability in the region.

Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran.

He conveyed sincere regards and best wishes from the president, the prime minister, and the people of Pakistan to the Iranian leadership, reaffirming Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the historic and brotherly ties between the two countries.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to facilitate a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.