Punjab winter holidays reduced as another notification issued

Islamabad Schools Likely To Get Winter Holidays From December 21

LAHORE – The Punjab government has revised the schedule for winter holidays for schools, saying the break will now being from December 23.

The development comes a day after the provincial education department issued a notification stating that the winter holidays will be observed from December 20 to January 10, 2025.

However, it has now issued another notification on Wednesday, changing the commencement date. It added that the educational institutions will open on January 13 as there are weekly offs on Jan 11 and 12.

However, the restrictions regarding wearing of Face Masks within school premises shall remain intact, it added.

Chief Executive Officers’ (DEAs) concerned have been directed to ensure compliance of the orders regarding winter vacations across the province.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Education Department has also announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private educational institutions across the province.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the winter holidays will take place from December 21 to December 31, 2024.

