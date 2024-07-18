Karachi lawyers seek exemption from wearing black coats amid deadly heatwave

KARACHI – The Karachi Bar Association has sought a temporary change in dress code of lawyers amid scorching heat in the southern port city.

It has sent a request to the session judges, saying extreme heat had made it difficult for the lawyers to do their daily tasks with this heavy uniform.

It has sought exemption from wearing the black coat for ten days, saying: “Wearing this black coat is not less than a challenge for us”.

The bar association’s general secretary said working while wearing a coat in extreme heat is posing riks to health.

Amid a severe heatwave, Karachi has reported the discovery of 19 bodies from various parts of the city over the past 24 hours. The oppressive heat and humidity have contributed to these tragic incidents, with many of the deceased believed to be drug addicts.

In Lyari alone, six bodies were found, while other areas, including II Chundrigar Road, Chakiwara Baloch Chowk, Jahangir Road, Old Golimar, Benazir Park, and Clifton Boat Basin, reported multiple fatalities. Rescue officials have stated that most of the deceased appeared to be drug addicts who succumbed to the extreme heat exacerbated by drug abuse. The bodies have been transferred to morgues operated by Edhi Foundation and Chhipa Welfare Association.

The Sindh Health Department has confirmed that two individuals died due to heatstroke, highlighting the lethal impact of the soaring temperatures. The deceased have been identified as 54-year-old Fazal Rehman from Jahangir Road and 50-year-old Ramesh from Ranchore Line.