Pakistan plans to develop Ziarat Hassan Shah Island as eco-tourism hub near Karachi

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced plans to develop Ziarat Hassan Shah Island near Karachi into an eco-tourism hub.

Speaking about the initiative, the minister said the island would be transformed into a modern tourism destination with a comprehensive plan focused on eco-friendly, sports, and lifestyle tourism. He added that investment worth billions of rupees is expected for the project.

According to the minister, the estimated cost of the project ranges between Rs1 billion and Rs1.5 billion. He said the island would be connected to Karachi’s eastern zone through a land route, which would improve accessibility and create employment opportunities while benefiting the local economy.

The minister emphasized that protecting the coastal environment would be a key priority, stating that environmental responsibility must go hand in hand with tourism development.

He added that Pakistan’s coastline would be developed as an economic engine and that Ziarat Hassan Shah Island would serve as a new example of the blue economy.