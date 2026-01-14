BISE Lahore Inter Exams 2026 Schedule revealed

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Punjab officially declared much-awaited Intermediate Annual Examination Schedule for 2026.

According to official schedule, Intermediate Part-II (Class 12) exams are set to start from May 5, 2026, giving students just four months to prepare for their final school-level milestone. Meanwhile, Intermediate Part-I (Class 11) exams will start from May 24, 2026.

A senior BISE official confirmed that these dates have been carefully finalized in line with provincial academic calendar, ensuring that exams are conducted in an orderly manner and results are released promptly for students’ convenience.

Since all Punjab educational boards follow unified exam calendar, the dates announced by BISE Faisalabad will apply across region, including major boards in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, and beyond to ensure smooth, province-wide synchronization of exam activities.

Typically, Punjab’s boards announce intermediate exam dates only after finalizing the matriculation (Class 9 and 10) schedule. This methodical approach helps manage administrative and logistical preparations efficiently. Roll number slips, detailed date sheets, and exam center information will be released as the exams approach, keeping students and parents well-informed.