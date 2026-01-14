Islamabad Police accused of bribery by Farrukh Khokhar

RAWALPINDI – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader, and son of late Taji Khokhar, Farrukh Khokhar, was briefly detained, only to be released immediately afterward. The incident sparked political uproar and serious allegations against the police.

In a statement released after his release, Khokhar claimed that a special checkpoint was set up exclusively to stop him at Khanna Bridge. He said he stopped voluntarily, fully cooperated, and allowed cops to search his vehicle, but pointed out that the checkpoint was removed after he left, suggesting it had been set up solely to target him.

Khokhar did not hold back in his accusations, saying police persnnol deployed at the checkpoint demanded bribe, which he refused. “Anyone who is asked for a bribe should record it on video and bring it forward,” he said, adding that senior officials are cracking down on corrupt elements and “the times have changed.”

He further alleged that police instructed him not to attend JUI-F’s “Sitar Bandhi” event and the convention scheduled for the 8th, and even demanded that party flags on his vehicle be removed. Khokhar stressed that he is operating fully within the law and chose not to record the incident to avoid tarnishing the country’s image.

According to Khokhar, when crowds began to gather at the scene, he had his vehicles moved aside and instructed that no videos be recorded. He has now demanded a transparent investigation by IG Islamabad into the officers involved, calling for them to be summoned personally.

Despite tension, Khokhar urged his followers to remain peaceful if he is detained again and assured that the 8th’s convention will take place without fail.

Interestingly, Khokhar thanked the SHO and SP of Khanna Bridge, who intervened on the scene, reprimanded the officers, and resolved the matter. However, he remains baffled by the repeated stops, noting that no checkpoint was present at the same location on his return, strongly suggesting that the checkpoint was set up specifically to target him.

This incident raised serious questions about political targeting, police conduct, and the integrity of law enforcement in the capital.