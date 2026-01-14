Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid geopolitical tensions

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices surged to record highs in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international market.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold rose by $43 per ounce to a new peak of $4,638 with experts predicting further jump in prices due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Following the global increase, gold prices in Pakistan also witnessed a sharp rise. The price of gold per tola increased by Rs4,300 to reach a new high of Rs486,162.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs3,687 to Rs416,805.

Silver prices also climbed to new record levels. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs500 to reach Rs9,575, while the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs429 to Rs8,209.