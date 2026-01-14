Suzuki Swift 2026 Installment Plans in Pakistan

KARACHI – Suzuki Swift remained among hot hatchbacks, known for its style, performance, and reliability, but the car is pricey, with the base model starting from Rs4.46 million.

As the car prices remained skyhigh, it is easier than ever to own one with an exclusive auto financing offer, featuring low monthly installments and a flexible residual value plan. From the GL Manual to the top-tier GLX CVT, driving your dream Swift in style is just a few clicks away.

United Bank Limited (UBL) comes up with smart auto financing offer for Suzuki Swift enthusiasts, making it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of a brand-new car. Under this exclusive scheme, customers can now enjoy flexible monthly installments and even opt for the residual value (RV) financing plan, allowing them to drive away with lower monthly payments!

The incredible offer is available for all Suzuki Swift variants, including the popular Swift GL Manual, GL CVT, and the premium GLX CVT. Prices for these stylish models.

Suzuki Swift Installment Plans

Model Price Down Payment Monthly Installment Swift GL Manual 4,336,000 1,344,000 69,567 Swift GL CVT 4,560,000 1,596,000 68,711 Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000 – 69,128

The bank stressed that while standard financing plans may require installments of up to Rs103,000 per month, RV plan offers the benefit of significantly lower monthly payments, with a one-time lump sum payment at the end of the term.

Interested buyers can apply directly through the UBL Drive portal. The bank warns, however, that this limited-time offer is only available at selected branches, and prices or terms are subject to change. All approvals will follow UBL’s credit policy and standard terms & conditions.