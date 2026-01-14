Teen domestic worker gets pregnant after rape by house owner in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A 13-year-old domestic help got pregnant after she was raped by the owner of the house in an area of Rawalpindi.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the girl’s guardian, Ghulam Fatima, after the alleged incident which took place in the Sadiqabad police station area.

In her statement, the complainant said she is a resident of Faisalabad and that the 13-year-old girl, Azeeza, had been living with her for the past seven years following the death of her father and her mother’s second marriage.

The complainant stated that she had placed the girl with a woman identified as Sunila Adil for better education and upbringing.

As per the agreement, the girl was to be provided proper care and education in return for a monthly payment of Rs6,000.

According to the complaint, the girl had been staying at the house for the past five years, during which the complainant occasionally spoke with her over the phone. However, the complainant alleged that for some time she was not allowed to speak with the girl.

The complainant further stated that on December 15, she visited the house to meet the girl and take her back. Initially, she was not allowed to meet her, but later the girl was handed over to her. She then took the girl back to her village, where the matter later came to light.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.