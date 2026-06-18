New Sindh Solar Financing Scheme to let Consumers pay Electricity Bill equivalent installments

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced a groundbreaking solar financing scheme that promises to free households from the burden of soaring electricity bills.

Speaking in a post-budget press conference after the presentation of the Sindh Budget 2026-27, Chief Minister revealed “Solar Installment Plan” under which citizens will be able to install solar systems by paying monthly installments equal to the amount they currently pay in electricity bills.

Explaining the initiative, Murad Ali Shah said that if a family is currently paying Rs25,000 per month in electricity charges, they will continue paying the same amount as a solar installment after installation of the system. “The difference is that after three to four years, the installments will end, but the benefits of solar energy will continue,” he said. According to the Chief Minister, families completing the payment period could effectively break free from regular electricity bills for years to come.

With electricity prices remaining a major concern for households across the country, the Sindh government’s announcement is being viewed as a major attempt to provide long-term financial relief to the middle class while promoting clean energy adoption.

Chief Minister termed this project a historic initiative aimed at ending dependence on expensive grid electricity and helping families take control of their energy costs.

In another major announcement, Murad Ali Shah unveiled a special low-cost loan scheme designed to support middle-income families and small investors. He also announced the establishment of the Sindh International Financial Center in Karachi, a project expected to attract investment, boost economic activity, and strengthen Sindh’s position as Pakistan’s financial gateway.

CM said that under the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is moving beyond small-scale schemes and focusing on transformative mega projects that can reshape the province’s economic future. Among the most ambitious projects announced was the proposed Keti Bandar Port, which is planned under a public-private partnership model.

CM Murad Ali Shah revealed that President Zardari has already held discussions with Chinese stakeholders regarding the project, raising hopes that the long-discussed port could emerge as a major trade and investment hub on Pakistan’s coastline.

The announcements come alongside the Sindh government’s Rs3.56 trillion budget for fiscal year 2026-27, which was presented with a focus on development, infrastructure, social welfare, and economic growth.