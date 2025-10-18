Passing Out Ceremony of 152nd PMA Long Course underway at Kakul

KAKUL – The passing-out parade of the 152nd Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Long Course, along with the 71st Integrated Course, 23rd Technical Graduate Course, and 67th Mujahid Course, is being held at the prestigious PMA Kakul on Saturday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony milestone for the newly commissioned officers, symbolizing the culmination of their rigorous training and dedication to serve the nation.

Cadets from friendly countries also completed their training and were among the graduating contingents, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to fostering military cooperation and professional exchange with allied nations.

During the ceremony, the COAS reviewed the parade, presented awards to distinguished cadets for their outstanding performance, and congratulated the graduates on successfully completing their training.