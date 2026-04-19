FIA New Jobs For ASI, Constable and Stenotypist posts – Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has officially announced new recruitment drive offering hundreds of vacancies across multiple regions of Pakistan. The new hiring initiative opens opportunities for candidates seeking a career in one of the country’s most prestigious law enforcement agencies.

The recruitment covers a wide range of positions from higher-grade administrative roles to field enforcement and driving staff, with appointments ranging from BS-04 to BS-15.

FIA Jobs Positions

The announced posts include:

Here’s the information in a clean table format:

Post Name Scale (BS) Number of Posts Assistant BS-15 21 Sub Inspector BS-14 94 Assistant Sub Inspector BS-09 117 Constable BS-05 941 Constable Driver BS-05 39 Stenotypist BS-14 47 Upper Division Clerk — 29 Lower Division Clerk — 64 Staff Car Driver BS-04 42

The recruitment is distributed across Pakistan including Punjab, Sindh (Rural & Urban), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Ex-FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and merit quotas.

Eligibility Criteria Overview

Candidates must meet the required qualifications depending on the post:

Bachelor’s degree required for Assistant, Sub Inspector, and ASI roles

Intermediate education for clerical and stenotypist positions

Matriculation or Primary education for constable and driver posts

Typing, shorthand, IT literacy, or driving licenses required for relevant roles

Age limits generally range between 18 to 30 years, with 5-year general age relaxation included.

Physical Standards & Test Requirements

Applicants for field roles such as Sub Inspector, ASI, and Constable must pass:

Height requirement: 5’6” for men, 5’4” for women

Chest (men): 33” to 34.5”

Endurance test: 1.6 km run Men: 7 minutes Women: 10 minutes



Only candidates who pass physical tests will proceed to the written examination (CBT).

Apply Online

Interested candidates must apply online through the official recruitment portal:

👉 www.npftas.pk

Application deadline: 4 May 2026

Application fee: Rs. 2000 per post

Fee payment via 1Link 1Bill (EasyPaisa, JazzCash, banking apps, ATM)

Separate applications required for multiple posts

No hard copies are required initially; documents will be verified later during interviews.

Final selection candidates may be posted anywhere in Pakistan

Government employees must apply through proper channel with NOC

No TA/DA will be provided for tests or interviews

FIA reserves the right to cancel or modify recruitment at any stage

This recruitment drive offers new opportunity for young individuals across Pakistan to join the FIA, an elite federal investigative body responsible for combating cybercrime, human trafficking, immigration offenses, terrorism-related financial crimes, and corruption.