Ishaq Dar, Iranian FM hold phone call, stress dialogue for regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Dar emphasized the need for dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the region and to resolve ongoing issues swiftly. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

The spokesperson also said that the two discussed a planned telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Iranian president later in the day.

The development comes as a second round of talks between the United States and Iran is expected to take place in Islamabad, with Donald Trump announcing that his representatives will attend the negotiations.