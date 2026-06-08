Dance Party at Rawalpindi Judicial Complex sparks controversy

ISLAMABAD – A controversial video allegedly showing inappropriate behaviour inside Rawalpindi Judicial Complex triggered legal action and sparked widespread outrage on social media.

A case was registered at Civil Lines Police Station after a complaint lodged by sessions court watchman. The complainant said he came across viral footage online, which allegedly shows men and women engaging in objectionable activities within the court premises. Based on application and circumstances, a cognizable offence under sections 447/294 PPC is made out at this stage. Therefore, this initial information report is being prepared regarding the said offence.

FIR further alleges that the incident took place inside section of Judicial Complex used by lawyers, raising serious concerns about security and conduct within a sensitive judicial facility. The complainant also claimed that the individuals visible in the video can be clearly identified.

After registration of case, authorities launched moved to trace and identify those seen in the footage. Police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to locate the suspects and proceed with legal action under the law.

Investigators are currently examining the video along with other available evidence as the case gains traction online and draws intense public attention. Despite the growing controversy and circulation of the clip, police have so far not made any arrests.

The inquiry remains ongoing as law enforcement moves to determine the facts behind the incident and identify those involved.