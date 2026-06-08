Islamabad’s Sheesha Café sealed after viral dance party sparks backlash

ISLAMABAD – A sheesha café in Islamabad’s upscale F-6 sector comes under scrutiny after recent clips from the place went viral on social media, showing alleged dance party.

The clip quickly went viral online, drawing sharply divided reactions. A segment of social media users strongly criticized the event, questioning how such activities were permitted in the federal capital and calling for immediate regulatory action. Others defended the gathering, arguing that it did not involve any illegal elements and should not be sensationalized.

اسلام آباد کے پوش سیکٹر F-6 میں ایک شیشہ Cafe نما کلب کی لانچ کی ویڈیو منظر عام پر آگئی ہے، جس میں مبینہ طور پر ڈانس اور دیگر تفریحی سرگرمیوں کی جھلک دیکھی جا سکتی ہے! ذرائع کے مطابق ایسے ایونٹس کے انعقاد کے لیے انتظامیہ کی اجازت لینا ضروری ہوتا ہے؟ تاہم اس کیفے لانچ کے حوالے سے… pic.twitter.com/PrI6wWHFIL — Ishtiaq Ali (@IAmIshtiaqAli) June 7, 2026

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner took notice of the viral content. According to official sources, the café located in F-6 was subsequently sealed, while an FIR was registered against the owner, identified as Shujaat Afzal, and event organizer Faisal Muttalib.

Further investigation is underway as authorities examine compliance with licensing conditions and permissible entertainment activities. The incident has reignited debate in the capital over regulatory clarity for private venues and the boundaries of public entertainment in urban spaces

Journalist Ansar Abbasi called for stricter enforcement in public spaces, urging authorities to take action against drug-related activity and inappropriate conduct in parks, stressing the need to ensure safe environments for families.

Ex-Info Minister Fawad Chaudhry however, did not see any criminal aspect in clip, saying there was no alcohol or narcotics. He argued that peaceful social gatherings should not be politicized, warning that such reactions could negatively impact Pakistan’s investment climate.