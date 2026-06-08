MG HS PHEV gets Rs6Lac Price Cut in Pakistan; Check New Rates

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s hybrid vehicle market is growing, and amid competition and new taxes, consumers can save upto Rs6Lac on MG HS PHEV.

Dealerships are now going all out with aggressive pricing and incentives to win over buyers. MG Khyber announced price cut on MG HS PHEV, making the plug-in hybrid SUV more accessible for customers looking to shift towards cleaner mobility.

The ex-factory price of the vehicle has been cut from Rs9,899,000 to Rs9,299,000, offering a direct relief of Rs600,000. On top of this, the dealership says buyers can benefit from total savings of up to Rs. 1,240,980 when combined with additional incentives.

The offer is further sweetened with several customer-friendly perks, including waiver of withholding tax and freight charges, free vehicle registration, and a complimentary 7kW home charging unit — a significant add-on for plug-in hybrid users.

MG HS PHEV itself is a plug-in hybrid SUV that blends a petrol engine with an electric motor, aiming to deliver stronger fuel efficiency, lower running costs, and reduced emissions compared to conventional SUVs.

The limited-time promotion is being offered through MG Khyber’s showroom located on Main Ring Road in Peshawar, right opposite the Suzuki showroom and adjacent to Kabir Restaurant.

With automakers and dealers increasingly competing through price cuts and bundled incentives, such offers highlight how Pakistan’s hybrid market is quickly becoming more consumer-driven than ever.