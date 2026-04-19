Pm Shehbaz Highlights Diplomacy Drive In Call With Iranian President

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he briefed him on his recent visits to Saudi Arabia and other countries. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue sincere and serious efforts, in cooperation with friendly nations, to promote peace and stability in the region.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the 45-minute call was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, with both leaders discussing the regional situation in detail.

The Prime Minister thanked President Pezeshkian and the Iranian leadership for sending a high-level delegation to Islamabad on April 11–12, 2026, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for talks.

Shehbaz Sharif also informed the Iranian president about his recent meetings with global leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye, noting that these engagements helped build consensus in favor of dialogue and diplomacy for lasting regional peace.

He further expressed gratitude for the constructive discussions held with Iranian leadership during Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent visit to Tehran, reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to continue efforts for regional peace with the support of friendly countries.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his good wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong commitment to peace efforts and expressed confidence that relations between Iran and Pakistan will further strengthen in the coming days.