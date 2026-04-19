Trump speaks with Pakistan Army Chief as Washington holds urgent Iran Crisis Meeting

ISLAMABAD – Washington witnessed extraordinary and emergency high-level meeting in White House Situation Room over rapidly deteriorating situation involving Iran, chaired personally by US President Donald Trump.

According to American media reports, the meeting was convened amid fears of a major regional escalation. During the session, President Trump not only held detailed consultations with top US political and military leadership but also made direct telephone contact with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Iranian officials, discussing the current volatile situation and possible future developments.

The Situation Room was filled with the highest level of US national security and political leadership, including US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine.

The meeting focused heavily on latest developments in Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints, as well as the future of ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Iran.

The discussions also included the possibility that Vice President J.D. Vance, who recently led US talks in Islamabad, could potentially head future negotiations with Iran.

Reports indicate that the 15-day US-Iran ceasefire window is set to expire in just three days, with no new round of talks officially scheduled yet.

President Trump had earlier expressed optimism about reaching a potential agreement this week, but the situation remains highly uncertain and tense.

A senior US official has issued a serious warning, stating that if negotiations fail to produce a breakthrough, then within days, and tensions could escalate again, and the risk of renewed conflict or even war could rise significantly

Despite the gravity of the Situation Room meeting, the White House has not yet issued any official statement, fueling speculation that backchannel discussions are entering a highly sensitive phase.

The meeting is being viewed as a potential turning point in global geopolitics, with the world now closely watching the next 72 hours.