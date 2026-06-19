Govt takes U-Turn on Telecom Bill carrying Rs5 Crore Penalty amid Property Rights Backlash

ISLAMABAD – A controversial bill related to telecom infrastructure to speed up network expansion turned into a major controversy over private property rights as proposed legislation allowed penalties of up to Rs5 crore for obstructing telecom projects, prompting concerns that homeowners could be forced to allow tower installations on their property.

Amid widespread criticism and questions over the bill’s wording, the government has now agreed to revise legislation, acknowledging that key provisions require clarification before it moves forward.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja acknowledged that parts of Pakistan Telecommunication Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2026 require clarification and has committed to revising the legislation before it proceeds further in Parliament.

The bill, currently under Senate review after being passed by the National Assembly, has attracted criticism over provisions related to telecom infrastructure deployment, particularly Section 27-B, which deals with right-of-way access for telecom operators.

Under the proposed framework, licensed telecom companies would be able to seek access to private property for the installation of towers and other infrastructure after following a prescribed notice procedure. The legislation also proposes penalties of up to Rs. 50 million for individuals or entities found to be obstructing or delaying right-of-way access.

IT Minister said concerns surrounding the provision stem largely from ambiguity in the bill’s wording. She maintained that the penalty clause was not intended to apply simply because a property owner refused a request from a telecom operator.

According to the minister, the provision was meant to address situations involving violations of legally established agreements rather than initial refusals to grant access. However, critics argue that the text of the bill does not explicitly reflect that interpretation.

During the discussion, concerns were raised that Section 27, which governs right-of-way procedures across government-owned, collective private, and individually owned properties, broadly penalises obstruction without clearly limiting its application to contractual disputes.

The issue has also drawn criticism from members of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology. Committee Chairperson Senator Palwasha Khan has argued that the legislation could affect constitutionally protected property rights and has questioned whether adequate stakeholder consultation took place before the bill was approved by the National Assembly.

The debate highlighted concerns about the balance of power between telecom operators and private property owners. Critics contend that, under the current wording, disputes could place individuals at a disadvantage once matters are referred to regulatory or government authorities.

Responding to concerns, the minister said constitutional protections remain in place and stressed that the government has no intention of overriding private property rights. She also confirmed that amendments will be introduced where necessary to remove ambiguity and ensure the legislation reflects its intended purpose.

Fatima said the ministry will engage stakeholders and seek additional input before finalising a revised draft. She added that the bill will not be advanced in its current form, signalling that changes to the controversial provisions are likely before it returns for further parliamentary consideration.