PTA issues fresh advisory for protection of online accounts

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a public advisory aimed at strengthening digital security and protecting users from cyber fraud.

The regulator urged citizens to adopt strong and unique passwords for their online accounts and make secure password practices a routine habit.

According to the advisory, users should enable two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of protection to their accounts.

The PTA also warned against using the same password across multiple platforms, noting that simple and easily guessed passwords can increase exposure to cyber threats.

The authority advised users not to use personal information, such as names, birth dates, or common number combinations, as passwords. It also recommended changing passwords regularly and never sharing them with others.

Additionally, the PTA encouraged the use of biometric security features, including fingerprint and facial recognition systems, where available.

The authority said that strong passwords and responsible online behavior are essential for a safer digital environment and urged citizens to follow its cybersecurity guidelines.